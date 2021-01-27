Blinken: We very much support the Abraham Accords

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords, brokered during the Trump administration, which brought about the normalization of ties between Israel and several Arab states.

“We very much support the Abraham Accords, we think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbors and other countries in the region is a very positive development, and so we applauded them. We hope that there may be an opportunity to build on them in the coming months and years ahead,” Blinken told reporters at a press briefing.

In this context, he commented on the Biden administration’s decision to halt the sale of F-35 jets to the UAE.

“We're also trying to make sure that we have a full understanding of any commitments that may have been made in securing those agreements, and that’s something that we’re looking at right now,” said Blinken.

He noted that when it comes to arms sales, “It is typical at the start of an administration to review any pending sales, to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy, so that's what we're doing at this moment.”

The Trump administration agreed to sell the advanced aircraft to the UAE following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

While Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have announced that Israel would not oppose a US sale of advanced weapons systems to the United Arab Emirates, Israel Air Force commander Amikam Norkin indicated recently he was opposed to the sale.