US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday suggested that additional Arab nations could forge ties with Israel this year, as the administration continues to press for normalization, particularly with Saudi Arabia, AFP reports.

Speaking before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Secretary Rubio expressed confidence in the ongoing diplomatic efforts. "I think we may have good news, certainly before the end of this year, of a number of more countries that are willing to join that alliance," Rubio stated, referring to the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords, initiated during President Donald Trump's first term in office, saw the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco establish diplomatic relations with Israel – the first such agreements in decades between Israel and Arab nations.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

When questioned about Riyadh's current stance, particularly following a recent visit by President Trump to the Saudi capital, Rubio affirmed, "I think there's still a willingness to do it."

He acknowledged the challenges, stating, "Certain conditions are impediments, October 7 being one of them, but the Saudis have continued to express an interest, as have the Israelis, in reaching that agreement."

In September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized that an "independent Palestinian state" was essential for normalization. Saudi Arabia has cotninued to reaffirm that stance.