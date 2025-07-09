The Palestinian Authority has launched a wave of incitement against local leaders and sheikhs from the Hebron area who are leading an initiative to break away from the authority and create a local emirate that would recognize the State of Israel and join the Abraham Accords.

On Tuesday night in eastern Jerusalem, a car belonging to Sheikh Wadih al-Jabari, the leader of Hebron's main clan who is one of the leaders involved in the initiative, was torched.

The PA, which in the past has harassed sheikhs involved in initiatives to leave the authority, launched an incitement campaign on social media and the press, condemned the initiative, called it a "new version of treason," and warned against a de facto partition of Judea and Samaria.

The sheikhs seek to build a new industrial zone, to create an alternative to the Palestinian Authority in the form of a local emirate, and to join the Abraham Accords.

Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan responded: "The hysteria of the corrupt officials from the terrorist Palestinian Authority proves that they too understand the Oslo-era of terror is over."