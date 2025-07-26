Iran announced Friday its intention to continue nuclear talks with European powers following what were described as "serious, frank, and detailed" conversations in Istanbul, Reuters reported.

Delegations from the European Union and the E3 group (France, Britain, and Germany) met with Iranian counterparts for approximately four hours at Iran's consulate, marking the first face-to-face meeting since last month's bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites by Israel and the United States.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that both sides presented specific ideas regarding sanctions relief and the nuclear issue.

"While seriously criticising their stances regarding the recent war of aggression against our people, we explained our principled positions, including on the so-called snapback mechanism," Gharibabadi said, as quoted by Reuters. He added, "It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue."

The discussions took place as a United Nations resolution ratifying the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers nears its expiration.

The 2015 deal, from which the US withdrew in 2018, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. A deadline of October 18 is approaching for the expiration of the resolution governing this agreement.

Tehran faces intensifying sanctions and arms restrictions if it fails to reach a nuclear deal by the end of August . It remains unclear whether a future agreement must include the US or only France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressed optimism that nuclear inspection visits in Iran might resume this year. He emphasized the importance of discussing technical details now, stating, "We need to agree on where to go, how to do it. We need to listen to Iran in terms of what they consider should be the precautions to be taken."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with Fox News this week that Iran will not cease its uranium enrichment activities.

Speaking to anchor Bret Baier, Araghchi declared the program a point of "national pride," rejecting US demands that Tehran abandon its nuclear ambitions.

"We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists," Araghchi said. "And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride. Our enrichment is so dear to us."

