נתניהו לטראמפ: מגיע לך פרס נובל לשלום הבית הלבן

A senior Israeli political source briefed reporters following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s high-profile meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting capped nearly five hours of preparatory talks, including an in-depth two-hour session with Trump’s envoy, Whitcoff, focused on the Gaza hostage negotiations, followed by a lengthy meeting with Senator Marco Rubio.

“These meetings were carefully structured to prepare for the sit-down with President Trump,” the official said, adding that Trump even invited Netanyahu’s wife and son for a personal meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

On the ongoing hostage deal with Hamas, the source emphasized, “There is full coordination between Netanyahu and Trump. The gaps in negotiations are narrowing. We hoped for a breakthrough in days—it may take longer, but the alignment is complete.”

On the Iranian nuclear issue, the official claimed significant achievements, particularly in plans to close enrichment sites and remove nuclear material from Iran. “The level of coordinatyion with the U.S. is unprecedented. Trump has shown support in ways no previous president has—he didn’t impose embargoes, he stood with us.”

In contrast to the Biden administration’s approach, the source said, “We didn’t seek permission in the past, and we won’t now. Biden blocked our entry into Rafah. Trump understands Israel’s existential needs and backs us even without formal approval.”

The Whitcoff proposal for a hostage release is described as a “partial deal,” since Hamas has not met Israel’s conditions for a final agreement. “If there's no progress within 60 days, the situation is unpredictable,” the official warned. “We believe in a mix of military and diplomatic pressure to bring the captives home.”

On humanitarian aid in Gaza, the official noted that steps are being taken to limit Hamas' access to distributed supplies. “We don’t share every detail publicly, but measures are in place. The GHF Fund plays a role, though there are lessons to be learned.”

The source acknowledged internal disagreements with military and government leaders but stressed that “criticism must be delivered appropriately, even when harsh.”

On Gaza’s future, the official dismissed any return of the Palestinian Authority, suggesting temporary Israeli civilian management post-conflict. “Hamas will be disarmed. There will be a Palestinian entity—but not the PA.”

Regarding the voluntary migration plan for Gazans, the official said the idea is still alive. “There are claims that the U.S. hasn’t done enough to recruit host countries, but Trump is interested. Discussions continue with Whitcoff, Rubio, and Trump on how to operationalize the plan.”

The official cited what he called a strategic shift in Lebanon and Syria, noting weakened Iranian and Hezbollah influence. “Iran’s supply lines were disrupted. In Syria, there is currently neither a functioning Syrian army nor an active Iranian presence.”

Trump reportedly raised Netanyahu’s ongoing legal trial during their meeting. “He empathized, having faced 187 charges himself,” the source said. “The trial has collapsed. Everyone knows it, which is why the media barely covers it.”

The official confirmed that Israel was close to normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia before the October 7 Hamas attack. Talks were paused but are expected to resume. “Saudi Arabia demands a Palestinian state, but we oppose it. The Palestinians are not capable of self-governance, so a state will not be established.”

In conclusion, the source framed the Trump-Netanyahu partnership as an opportunity to reshape Israel’s global standing. “We’re not just hoping for a deal—we’re actively pursuing one. Trump is helping expand our deterrence and redefine Israel’s place in the world.”