Brigadier-General (res.) Zvika Fogel, the latest recruit to the Otzma Yehudit party, has been placed in 10th position on the combined Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit list. In an interview with Galei Yisrael, he described his decision to enter politics and detailed some of his positions.

"My decision to enter the arena where decisions are made wasn't easy," he said. "Most people responded very positively, but those on the left-wing aren't ready to acknowledge that things are changing."

In another radio interview (Galei Tzahal), Fogel described how choosing Ben-Gvir's party to join had been an easy decision to make, after meeting with the Otzma Yehudit chief on several occasions and concluding that the two men share the same agenda.

"I believe, as he does, that anyone who instigates and plots war against the State of Israel and doesn't think we have the right to exist here, doesn't need to be here. He should either be killed or expelled," Fogel added. "There aren't a great many options to choose from."

"Over the course of many conversations with Ben-Gvir, I got to know a different Itamar from the image people try to create," he told Radio 103FM. "I was persuaded that the things he did as a 17-year-old, almost 30 years ago, don't reflect the Itamar of today.

"Anyone who works against the State of Israel in an attempt to turn it into an Islamic state shouldn't be living here," he said, adding, "and that includes Ofer Kassif," the sole Jewish member of the Arab Joint List party.