A source in the Religious Zionist party demanded that Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir resign from the Knesset to allow Zvi Sukkot to become an MK once again.

The deal involves a Knesset ordinance that allows ministers or deputy ministers to resign from the Knesset but remain a minister, with their Knesset seat taken by the next person on the party's list. If the person who resigned leaves the cabinet, they are able to return to the Knesset in place of their replacement. It is commonly referred to as the Norwegian Law in Israel, as a similar system exists in Norway.

"For two months, at Ben-Gvir's request, the Religious Zionist party left Kreuzer in the Knesset after the resignation of Otzma Yehudit from the government. It’s unbelievable that now that he has returned, he doesn’t leave himself. As usual, Ben-Gvir only sees Ben-Gvir," said the source in the Religious Zionist party.

The source's response comes following a meeting between Ben-Gvir and MK Tzvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit) this morning with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aiming to promote a move that would allow Sukkot's reentry into the Knesset.

According to the new proposal being promoted by Otzma Yehudit, Fogel will receive the position of Minister of Intelligence, while taking special responsibility for Israel's eastern border, including handling incursions into the state's territory. Upon taking office, Fogel will have to resign from the Knesset according to the Norwegian law, a move that would allow Sukkot’s return.

Otzma Yehudit claims on the contrary that the opposition comes specifically from the Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich. According to sources in the party, Smotrich is not willing for Otzma Yehudit to receive another ministerial position. "Smotrich has four ministerial positions, and it has never bothered us," they said in Otzma Yehudit. "It’s a shame that because of his insistence, Sukkot is not entering the Knesset."

It should be noted that as part of the efforts to return Sukkot, MK Almog Cohen was offered the possibility of being appointed as Deputy Minister, a position in which he would be responsible for establishing the planned airport in the Negev. However, Cohen rejected the proposal and clarified that he is not willing to sacrifice his position in the Knesset in exchange for the appointment: "They won't buy me with jobs."

The coalition responded to the proposal and said that this is a "spin" by Ben-Gvir in an attempt to evade his commitment to resign from the government to include Sukkot.