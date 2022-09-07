Brigadier-General (Res.) Zvika Fogel, formerly the head of the IDF Southern Command, on Wednesday joined the Otzma Yehudit Party, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, and will be placed in the number 10 spot on the combined slate of Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionism Party.

Fogel is known for his determined views to bring about a decision in Gaza and Lebanon, against Hamas and Hezbollah, and to achieve a clear victory for Israel over the terrorist organizations.

Fogel, 65, is married and is a father of three children and grandfather to four grandchildren. He is a resident of Mishmar Hayarden. He is currently writing a research proposal for a doctorate.

He holds a master's degree in organizational behavior, is a former city councilor in Be’er Sheva, and the former head of Tuba-Zangaria's appointed council. In recent years he has served as an organizational consultant for various authorities and organizations and director at a college for high-tech professions.

Fogel was born in Be'er Sheva, and studied at Beit Yerah High School. He enlisted in a pilot course in 1975 and later moved to the Artillery Corps where he served as an officer. After completing his army service, he went to law school, but returned to permanent service in 1981.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir welcomed Fogel and said, "Zvika fought his entire life for the State of Israel and now he will fight for the people of Israel in the Knesset, an Israeli patriot. He is a true warrior, with a lot of security experience, he is a huge asset to the people of Israel and to Otzma Yehudit."

Ben Gvir added, "I have followed Fogel in recent years, his positions to defeat terrorism in the north and south and to apply sovereignty and governance to all parts of the State of Israel are in line with the ideological platform of Otzma Yehudit and our perception that it is time to be masters of the country. I wish Zvika great success."

Fogel said, "The Jewish people were born in the Land of Israel, and I will do whatever it takes to ensure that they remain there strong and unquestioned. It is a great privilege for me to be a public servant on behalf of the Otzma Yehudit party headed by Itamar Ben Gvir. Otzma Yehudit reflects my public and political positions and with God's help, we will influence together from within in the next Knesset."