The Biden administration plans to formally ask Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that includes 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, three sources with direct knowledge of the package told Politico on Monday.

The package, which is still in an early stage, includes 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II missiles for $355 million, 100 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles for $85.6 million, and $655.4 million for a surveillance radar contract extension, the people said. The Sidewinder missiles will arm Taipei’s US-made F-16 fighter jets.

Once the Biden administration formalizes the notification, the Democratic chair and ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee will need to sign off on the sale before it can be finalized.

The lawmakers are likely to approve the sale, but the process could drag out given the ongoing congressional recess, according to Politico.

Representatives for both committees did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The report comes amid continued tensions with China following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

China responded to Pelosi’s August 2 visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and skies around Taiwan for several days afterward.

Later, Taiwan held live fire artillery exercises that simulated an attack on the island in the wake of the Chinese military drills undertaken following Pelosi’s visit.

In mid-August, the US government announced it will enter into formal bilateral trade negotiations with Taiwan.

The first round of negotiations will start in the fall, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Talks will focus on trade facilitation, digital trade and rules on corruption, BBC News reported.







