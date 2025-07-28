Israeli officials believe that Qatar is leading Hamas’ propaganda campaign about a "famine in Gaza," which is gaining widespread international traction, according to a report on Channel 12 News this evening (Monday).

The campaign portrays Israel as the direct cause of a "famine crisis in Gaza" and is being amplified by major media outlets around the world. Some Israeli media outlets are also echoing Hamas’ narrative, amid the circulation of disturbing images of severely underweight children in Gaza.

Just today, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) exposed the falsehoods behind Hamas’ "starvation" campaign and responded to accusations that Israel is responsible for the "starvation" of a 5-year-old boy from Gaza, Osama al-Rakab.

The photo, which went viral and was widely shared internationally, including by media outlets, showed the child in poor health, with claims that his condition was due to "starvation in Gaza caused by Israeli actions."

However, al-Rakab has not been starved by Israel, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported. In reality, al-Rakab suffers from a genetic illness unrelated to the war, which is responsible for his condition. And left Gaza with his mother and brother, and is now being treated in Italy.

"The Facts: Osama suffers from a serious genetic illness unrelated to the war," COGAT tweeted. "On June 12, we actively coordinated Osama's exit from Gaza with his mother and brother through the Ramon airport."

"He is now receiving treatment in Italy."

COGAT stressed: "Tragic images rightfully stir strong emotions, but when they’re misused to fuel hatred and lies, they do more harm than good. Don’t let compassion be exploited for propaganda. Check the facts before parroting blame."