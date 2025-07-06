Taiwan’s representative in Israel, Abby Ya-Ping Lee, arrived this morning (Sunday) together with MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionism party for a tour of the Binyamin Regional Council. She met with Binyamin Regional Council Governor and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz. On behalf of her country, she presented a financial donation to the Nanasi Medical Center, currently under construction in Sha’ar Binyamin.

The representative visited the site where advanced work is underway on the new medical center and laid a cornerstone for one of the center’s units.

This marks the first time a foreign country has decided to donate toward the development of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The visit was arranged thanks to MK Ohad Tal, who in May led a delegation of Knesset members to Taiwan to promote cooperation between the two peoples.

In addition, Representative Lee, MK Ohad Tal, and Governor Yisrael Ganz signed a joint declaration, affirming the continuation of friendly relations between the sides. The representatives emphasized that this historic partnership reflects their shared commitment to the establishment of the medical center, which will save lives and provide services to tens of thousands of residents in the region.

Before visiting the medical center construction site, the Taiwanese representative toured the Council’s emergency operations center and asked to learn about local emergency response protocols. Governor Yisrael Ganz and the heads of the emergency divisions gave her a briefing on the Council’s municipal emergency procedures during the recent war.

The visit concluded with a lunch at the Psagot Winery, where the Taiwanese representative received a historical and biblical overview of the site.

At the end of the visit, Governor Yisrael Ganz presented the Taiwanese representative with a unique photograph of a Star of David found in an ancient mosaic floor uncovered at the archaeological site of Ancient Shiloh.

Alongside the special gift, the following dedication was written: “This image of a Magen David — the Jewish symbol of protection and life — is taken from an ancient mosaic floor discovered in Shiloh, the first capital of Israel over 2,000 years ago. Just as Shiloh was once a place of sanctuary and spiritual healing, so too will the future Binyamin Medical Center serve as a beacon of care and compassion in our time."

Binyamin Regional Governor and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, said: "In recent times, we are witnessing increasing recognition from countries around the world of the presence of the State of Israel and the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria."

"A heartfelt thank-you to Taiwan for this historic and important support for Binyamin and the Judea and Samaria communities."

"This donation is of immeasurable importance and expands international recognition of the communities in Judea and Samaria."

"The contribution to the new medical center being established in Binyamin is a symbol of the deep partnership forged today."

"Thank you to MK Ohad Tal for his tireless efforts to strengthen Israel’s ties with Taiwan and with other nations as well."

MK Ohad Tal added: “Especially in days when there are renewed attempts to sell us illusions of surrender in the spirit of Oslo and plans for a Palestinian state, we continue to connect our friends around the world to Judea and Samaria."

"The tremendous military successes we have witnessed and Israel’s new strategic posture in the Middle East must be translated into victory and decisive achievements in our nearby arenas, to strengthen our hold and sovereignty across all areas of our homeland.”

Taiwan’s Representative in Israel stated: “Medical cooperation has been one of the central areas of collaboration between Taiwan and Israel in recent decades. We are pleased to expand this cooperation to the regional level, through initial work with a regional council to save lives and to ensure the right to health regardless of ethnicity, age, or gender. Taiwan and Israel are neighbors in values and partners in challenging times.”

The visit by the Taiwanese representative to Binyamin is part of the Council’s Foreign Desk efforts and follows recent meetings between Governor Yisrael Ganz and Argentina’s President Javier Milei, as well as with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.