Taiwan on Tuesday held live fire artillery exercises that simulated an attack on the island in the wake of Chinese military drills undertaken after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accused China of using military drills as a preparation for invasion on Tuesday, with the drills being the biggest air and sea military exercises ever conducted by China near Taiwan.

“China has used the drills in its military play-book to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan,” Wu said at a press conference in Taipei, according to The Daily Mail.

Taiwan is under the ever-present threat of a Chinese invasion, as China views the island as part of its territory.

“It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan,” Wu said.

“After the drills conclude, China may try to routinize its action in an attempt to wreck the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait.”

Wu added that China’s actions are a threat to regional security and prove that China has “geostrategic ambitions beyond Taiwan.” He called for greater international cooperation to stop China from taking control of the Taiwan Strait.

Wu thanked Western allies for supporting Taiwan, including Pelosi for her visit.

'It also sends a clear message to the world that democracy will not bow to the intimidation of authoritarianism,' he said.

China’s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement that the military training exercises near Taiwan were “focusing on joint blockade and joint support operations.”