Activists from the Tzav 9 movement in the southern city of Dimona on Sunday night attempted to block humanitarian aid trucks en route to Gaza.

At one point, a teenager tried to block one of the trucks, but the driver continued moving, dragging the teen for several meters.

Another protester was violently arrested and thrown to the ground. During the protest, police officers were seen forcefully pushing back young female demonstrators protesting the aid trucks.

A group chat urged “a real-time call to blockade.” The activists shared, “They surprised us this time; they sent a convoy under the cover of night. As if the airdrops to the enemy weren’t enough, as if the tactical pause that harms our soldiers wasn’t already too much. But the residents of the south will not surrender to defeat. From Dimona and Arad, Yeruham and Mitzpeh [Ramon], they’re all on their way to block the disgrace. Come make history.”

Tzav 9 stated, “Girls were beaten tonight after leaving their homes, because they were unable to stand by as reinforcements are sent to the murderous terror organization. This is the same aid that delays the return of the hostages, endangers our soldiers, and strengthens Hamas’ control over the Gaza Strip. This injustice must be stopped immediately.”