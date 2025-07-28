השמדת תוואי תת-קרקעי שאותר סמוך למבנה ששימש בית ספר דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that the troops of the 401st Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

During an activity carried out by the soldiers in a compound that previously served as the "Al-Rafai" school in the Jabaliya area, weapons that had been hidden at the site were located.

As part of the activity, the troops dismantled an underground terror tunnel, approximately 400 meters long, that was located near the compound.

Additionally, the troops dismantled military structures from which terrorist cells had operated with the goal of harming our troops.

The military stated: "IDF troops continue to operate with determination to eliminate terrorists and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of protecting Israeli civilians, and particularly the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip."

credit: דובר צה"ל

