Settlement Minister Orit Strock on Monday evening visited an encampment of wounded soldiers established near the Knesset, voicing full support for their call for a clear and immediate victory over Hamas.

Minister Strock strongly criticized the government's current direction, stating that for her and the entire Religious Zionist Party, there is no justification for the government's continued existence without decisive action toward victory.

Speaking at the site, Strock addressed the government's war policy on behalf of her faction and stressed their demand for a defined plan from the Prime Minister that leads to a swift and conclusive outcome. "I'm not speaking only for myself," she said. "I'm here representing my entire faction."

She added, "For us, if there is no path to victory - not over years, but within days or weeks - if the Prime Minister does not show us how we are moving toward that goal, we see no reason to remain in the government. A right-wing government that fails to pursue right-wing policies has no purpose."

Strock continued, "No one wants to topple a right-wing government - no one - because we know what the alternative is. But if this government adopts left-wing policies, what justification remains? That is why we are doing all we can."

She emphasized that any achievements in the war thus far were a result of internal and public pressure. “Much of the progress has come from our pressure within, and yours from outside. The fighters on the ground, their commanders, and their families are the ones who pushed for real combat. Not the higher-ups.”

Sharing her conversations with soldiers, Strock said their message must be heard by Prime Minister Netanyahu. “I speak daily with soldiers inside Gaza. One of them told me just this weekend: ‘We’re in our fifth round in Gaza. Our families are exhausted, our livelihoods are gone—but if we’re finally on the path to decisive victory, we’re ready to continue.’ They refuse to be dragged along aimlessly, and I completely understand that.”

“The Prime Minister must understand this as well - and he will, I assure you,” she said. “Now is the time to achieve victory - nothing less. This is what the majority of the public, and certainly those who voted for this government, expect. We must act accordingly.”

In closing, she praised the wounded soldiers for their strength and determination: “You inspire me. You are incredible people. Anyone with sons like you is blessed. Our debt to you is immeasurable. Thank you from the depths of my heart.”

Watch the Hebrew video:

