The Coalition for Jewish Values, which represents over 2,500 Orthodox and traditional rabbis in matters of public policy, today (Monday) condemned the ongoing massacre of Druze clergy and civilians in southern Syria.

"The murders—including that of American Hosam Saraya—have been the work of local Bedouin Muslims aided by Syrian military forces directed by the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. CJV called for all fighting to end and for peace to be restored," CJV stated.

CJV praised the Israeli government and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, "for Israel’s forceful military efforts to prevent further atrocities and for assistance in providing humanitarian aid to the beleaguered Druze." It called upon President Trump, the United Nations, and the governments of all civilized nations "to join Israel in supporting military, medical, and charitable assistance to the Druze and other minority communities."

CJV Southern Regional Vice President Rabbi Moshe B. Parnes stated: "The atrocities perpetrated upon helpless minority communities in Syria recall the worst of Nazi brutalities, when German soldiers, aided by the local populations, hunted down Jews and murdered them for the mere crime of being Jewish. The slaughter of innocent Druze for the “sin” of being non-Muslim must be condemned by all who seek to live in a better world."