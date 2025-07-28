Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited a base of the IDF Intelligence Directorate today (Monday), accompanied by the head of the Directorate, Major General Shlomi Binder. During the visit, Netanyahu expressed appreciation for the soldiers and commanders of Military Intelligence for their contribution to Operation "Am Kalavi" in Iran.

Netanyahu praised the intelligence gathered ahead of the operation and the multi-agency cooperation that led to its success. He said: "The focus, quality, scope, and depth of the intelligence you brought was simply astounding. It gave me and my fellow Cabinet members tremendous confidence. This is a tremendous achievement of historic proportions."

The Prime Minister stated that, thanks to this operation, Iran’s plan to destroy Israel has, for now, been thwarted: "Essentially, what they saw in Iran was: there is no axis. This plan to destroy Israel is currently off the table."

Netanyahu added: "This integration between the political and military leadership, and then between intelligence and the Air Force and other branches — this integration led to the result. It struck like an arrow aimed precisely at a target — and it hit. And it repeated itself again and again."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the mission is not yet complete and said: "We have a job to finish — eliminating Hamas, and we have a job to finish — bringing our hostages home. These are two interlinked goals."

He stressed that, in addition to continuing the fight against Hamas, Israel must preserve the achievement of deterring the nuclear and ballistic missile threats, and prepare for future challenges.

In closing, he thanked the soldiers and commanders for their significant contribution, stating: "You have played a huge part in our successes so far, and I wish for all of us that you continue to contribute to ensuring the eternity of Israel. I want to thank you."