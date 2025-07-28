Officers from the Jerusalem District Police's David Precinct opened an investigation on Monday into an incident in which a woman in her 50s was wounded at the Western Wall by what is thought to be a stray bullet.

According to the report, the woman sat in the women's section of the Western Wall Prayer Plaza when she suddenly heard a loud noise. Nearby, a bullet without a casing was found.

As a result, the woman was only lightly wounded and was taken for medical treatment and further examination at a hospital.

Police officers from the David Precinct and Jerusalem District forensic analysis officers arrived at the scene and have begun to collect evidence and investigate the incident.