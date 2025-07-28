Europe's finest souls think that by boycotting "Zionism" and showing indulgence towards those who harass and hurt European Jews, they are leaders of a very smart and selective moral elite.

They fail to realize that the Palestinian Arabs, for whom their hearts bleed so profusely, are far more intelligent and wiser than they themselves are.

Think about it! Who is really stupid?

1) Those who celebrate martyrdom to secure admission to heaven or those who pay for the Palestinian Authority's 300-million-dollar annual budget "Palestinian Martyrs' Fund" in the name of peace and coexistence?

2) Those who curse Jews in public or those who secretly wish Jews still were as kind, docile and dead as Anne Frank?

3) Arabs who attend pro-Hamas UNRWA schools and European universities where in the name of intersectionality and postcolonial theory Islamic terrorists are portrayed as the heirs of anti-Fascist resistance movements, or the European bureaucrats who sponsor them?

4) European artists and writers who boycott Israel or Palestinian Arabs who, like the late Hamas strongman Ismail Haniyeh, made sure their granddaughter secured life-saving treatment in the "settler-colonial racist Apartheid Zionist state"?

It's not just ordinary Palestinian Arabs who are less thick as a brick than the European intelligentsia.

My wife's uncle in Berlin was surprised at the number of hijab-clad women in the waiting rooms of the city's Jewish hospital. Indeed, while too many of our luminaries would rather suffer than be healed by Zionist doctors, Muslim mothers have known for centuries that the best tabib for their child is often a Jew.

But Muslims understand another dirty secret as well as Jews. Shortly after terror attacks in France, the UK or Belgium, I vividly remember how wide and generous the smiles of random Muslims were, whenever I smiled at them.

Arabs in Israel feel no urgency to be nice. Why? Because in Israel, they know that nothing nasty happens if they are unfriendly or indifferent to a well-meaning Jew. They know that no Zionist will beat them, curse them or spit at them for an unrequited smile.

The Muslim in Europe on the hand, intuitively senses what the coming decades will probably confirm: As soon as the civilized European experiences and understands the true nature of Islam as viscerally as Israeli Jews did on October 7th, the world will witness scenes in Paris, Brussels, Manchester and elsewhere, unseen since the Night of Saint Bartholomew.

So dear Europeans, please shut up. And if you really need to speak, carry a yoke yourself before lecturing others on how to carry it.

And remember how disgraceful it is to slander a nation that carries a yoke that your ancestors and leaders have rarely missed a chance to make even more heavy, unjust, and painful.

Rafael Castro is an Italian Noahide who lives in Berlin. Rafael can be reached at [email protected]