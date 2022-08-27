פצוע הפיגוע בעיר העתיקה אשר נפגע מירי בצווארו ובידו שוחרר מהדסה

The victim of a shooting attack earlier this month was released Saturday night from the hospital.

Baruch Gluck, age 20, suffered moderate injuries in a shooting attack earlier this month, and was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for treatment. During his stay, he underwent surgery on both his neck and arm.

Gluck, a resident of Brooklyn, New York, had arrived in Israel as his family prepared to celebrate his engagement.

His 18-year-old sister, who sat with him on the floor of the bus at the time of the terror attack and who was spared any injury, remained at his bedside throughout his hospital stay, together with their mother, Gitty.

Just prior to Baruch's release, Gitty Gluck said, "I was very very pleased and happy with the service here at Hadassah Ein Kerem. Everybody - the medical help I got was really unsurpassed, and everybody was very, very nice to us. Thank you very much."

When asked what her next step would be, Gitty said, "We're going to get the best medical care that they have out there for us in America. And we hope - you know, in the long run, we have to be home and well and healthy."

Gitty also said that an ambulance would take them to the airport, where they would meet his father, who was also injured, and the two of them would be hospitalized together in New York for the remainder of their recoveries.

"We have a happy event to prepare for - Baruch's wedding is in less than two months, and I know that the treatment here at Hadassah is the basis for his full recovery, G-d willing," she added.

Dr. Miklosh Bala, head of Hadassah Ein Kerem's Trauma Unit, said, "Baruch's neck injury combined vascular injury together with injuries to the bone, spinal cord, and nerves, and there was also an injury to his hand, which was liable to affect him in the long run. One millimeter to the right or to the left in his neck, and the story would have ended completely differently. He was treated by a large staff at Hadassah, who cared for him with dedication and success, and he is released to continue treatment in his country, as he is stable and stronger."