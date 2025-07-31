New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday issued a statement urging immediate international action to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for Israel to cooperate with the United States and global partners to ensure aid reaches civilians.

"The arrival of US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Israel today must serve as a turning point for the crisis in Gaza," Governor Hochul said. "The reports that continue to emerge are harrowing, and I am calling for Israel to work with the United States and the international community to immediately ensure sustained humanitarian aid can reach civilians."

Governor Hochul described the reported suffering of Gazan children as "simply unconscionable" and said that "as a mother, my heart is broken by these images of famine," she stated.

Using her past support for Israel as justification for her criticism, Hochul recalled her visit to Kfar Aza following the October 7th Hamas attacks and her ongoing advocacy for the release of hostages. "I visited Kfar Aza in the immediate aftermath of October 7th, mourned with families who had lost loved ones to the attacks by Hamas, and in the more than 600 days since, I have continued to advocate for the release of all hostages."

"But support for the people of Israel also requires us to demand that the Israeli government do what is right," she added. Hochul emphasized the need for continued pressure on Hamas to release all hostages and to bring the conflict to an end.

"This humanitarian crisis has gone on for too long, and it is time to secure a lasting peace that protects the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians," she concluded.