The number of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria over the course of 2023 was 350% higher than in 2022, IDF data revealed.

The data shows that over the course of 2023, there were 608 ramming, shooting, stabbing, and explosive device attacks, compared to 170 such attacks in 2022.

Around 300 of the incidents were shooting attacks - the highest number since the Second Intifada.

Northern Samaria was a hotbed of terror during that period, with over 50 of the shooting attacks originating from Jenin.

Also in 2023, the IDF eliminated a terror cell using UAVs for the first time since 2006.