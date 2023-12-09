On Friday, two bullets fired by terrorists from the Arab city of Salfit entered the city of Ariel in Samaria.

According to the municipality, "this was not direct fire, but something that apparently was fired into the air."

Media personality Ayelet Schlissel, a resident of the Ariel neighborhood where the bullets landed, said, "Just this past Friday, a few hours before the fire, we blocked the breach from Salfit. A moment later, Commander Yehuda Fuchs again insisted on opening it."

"Apparently, there were two bullets, so it is clear that this is not a coincidence or mistake. There is no such thing as stray bullets. Every bullet has an address. We can continue to shove our heads in the sand and live with our own concept and ignore the war and the dangers, but Hamas' Nazi terrorists are not different than the [Palestnian] Authority's Nazi terrorists, who also practice taking over towns and massacring the residents."

She added, "When we worry about the enemy's lives at the expense of the settlers' lives, [the enemy] rears its head and receives encouragement to continue terror. Just a short time ago, there was a report of an additional shooting attack from the same area, this time at the Rehelim Junction. We must not close our eyes."