Four members of a family from New York's Satmar hasidic community were among the wounded in last night's shooting attack near the Western Wall.

The Glick family arrived in Israel on Wednesday and were on their way back from King David's Tomb Saturday night when a terrorist opened fire at the bus stop at which they were waiting near the Western Wall, wounding eight people.

The father was seriously wounded when he was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. His wife is in moderate condition, while his son and daughter were also wounded.

A 35-year-old pregnant woman was also seriously wounded after she was shot in the stomach. She underwent an emergency delivery to save her fetus and remains in serious-but-stable condition as is the infant.

The alleged shooter turned himself into security forces Sunday morning following a six-hour manhunt.