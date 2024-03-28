Two people were injured Thursday morning by gunfire after shots were fired towards a bulletproof bus transporting students near the Palestinian Authority Arab village of Al-Auja in the Jericho area.

Initial reports said that one person suffered injuries to his extremities, and a teen was injured by shrapnel.

The bus continued driving until it reached a nearby Jewish town and joined up with first responders, who treated the injured.

An IDF spokesperson said, "Initial report - A report was received regarding a shooting at Route 90 adjacent to the town of Al-Auja. Details to follow."

More to follow.