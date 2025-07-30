Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has announced that Pavilion seating is now nearly sold out for Ishay Ribo’s upcoming concert — set for Thursday, August 7, just before Shabbat Nachamu - the Shabbat directly after Tisha B'Av. As demand continues to surge for what’s expected to be one of the most significant Jewish music events of the year, a limited number of Pavilion seats remain available. Lawn tickets and separate seating sections are also still open, offering a range of options for guests looking to be part of this historic night.

The open-air amphitheater, nestled in the Catskills, will host Ribo’s only large-scale US concert of 2025. The evening will feature a full-length performance by Ribo, joined by a powerhouse lineup of guest artists — led by Chassidic music icon Avraham Fried, whose legendary voice and timeless songs have inspired and shaped generations; the soul-stirring, genre-blending Zusha; and rising star Shmuel, bringing fresh energy and heart to the stage.

As the first-ever Jewish concert at Bethel Woods — and in response to high demand — designated men’s and women’s separate seating sections have been added within the lawn area. These tickets include a folding chair and are located near the stage, offering a structured and respectful experience without compromising comfort.

Free on-site parking will be available, with overflow lots and entry support coordinated by trained staff.

Kosher food vendors will be stationed throughout the grounds for quick and convenient service.

Security protocols will match the standards of major venues, with gated entry, clear bag policies, and a respectful guest experience.

Separate seatingsections are located near the stage within the lawn and include a folding chair. Tickets are $76.50 all-in on Ticketmaster ($59.50 base). To choose men’s or women’s sections, click “Lawn” and select your section.



Thursday, August 7, 2025 (13 Av 5785)

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Upstate New York

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Groups and VIP Access: YamimBaim.com



