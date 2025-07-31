The court on Thursday cleared for publication that Tamar Gershoni, a Tel Aviv resident and left-wing activist, is the woman indicted for plotting the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gershoni was formally charged last week with attempted conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and aggravated murder.

According to the indictment, Gershoni, recently diagnosed with a serious illness, decided to kill the Prime Minister in what she viewed as a self-sacrificial act for the sake of opposing the government, believing that such a move would help “save the State of Israel.”

Prosecutors allege that in late June, Gershoni met with a fellow protester at her home, shared her plan, and requested his assistance. He refused and tried to dissuade her, asking for time in order to delay the plan’s execution.

In a subsequent meeting, she allegedly asked him to help her procure an RPG for the assassination and gather intelligence on the Prime Minister’s movements and security detail. During these meetings, Gershoni made sure that phones were not brought into the room.

The activist, unable to deter her, contacted an attorney who then alerted security authorities. An investigation was opened, ultimately leading to the indictment.

Alongside the indictment, the prosecution requested that Gershoni remain under full house arrest until the end of legal proceedings.

In the motion, the prosecution cited her expressed willingness to die as a “female shahid” and sacrifice herself for the cause. “Tragically, the illness that led her to devise this plan to kill the Prime Minister and thus end her life, similar to, 'let me die with the Philistines,' still exists, and therefore the risk of her again attempting to carry out the plan against the Prime Minister or other government officials remains real and indicates a high level of danger,” the motion concluded.