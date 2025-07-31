Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart Sunday evening, for a series of official visits to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, at the invitation of the presidents of the three countries.

The visit will span three days, from August 3 to 6, 2025, during which President Herzog will meet with the heads of state and senior officials in each country.

During his visit to these three European Union member states, President Herzog will hold meetings with President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania, President Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia, and President Alar Karis of Estonia, along with other senior figures. Diplomatic meetings will focus on advancing international efforts to secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas, supporting Israel’s broader diplomatic campaign amid ongoing national challenges, strengthening bilateral ties including in the fields of economic and security cooperation, and increasing international pressure on the Iranian regime.

President Herzog will also visit major Holocaust memorial sites, participate in ceremonies commemorating destroyed Jewish communities, and inaugurate sites tied to Jewish history. These visits will underscore the importance of preserving historical memory and combating the alarming rise of antisemitism in Europe.

In addition, President Herzog will meet with local Jewish communities - vibrant communities with deep historical roots who are committed to preserving the legacy of Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian Jewry and to strengthening Jewish identity.

Accompanying President Herzog will be a senior economic delegation representing the Israel Export Institute, the Manufacturers Association of Israel, and the Israel Innovation Authority. Alongside economic and trade forums attended by the President, the delegation will hold working meetings with local counterparts to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, technology, and industry.