Israel is concerned that the US will make additional concessions to Iran as part of the efforts to reach a new nuclear agreement, Channel 13 News reported on Tuesday.

The report comes a day after Iran submitted its response to the European Union’s proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which includes a demand for more American concessions.

Diplomatic officials in Israel said on Tuesday, "We understand that there is some kind of change here, that we are approaching a possible point of an agreement, but we still do not know how to assess the chances of this agreement."

In recent weeks, there has been a continuous dialogue between Israel’s National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and his American counterpart, and between the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz, and senior officials in the US administration.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office understands that the signing of a nuclear agreement during the election campaign could have a very negative effect and preparations are being made on this issue as well, according to Channel 13 News.

Iran scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The most recent round of talks concluded last week, as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals.

Those talks took place following a proposal submitted on July 26 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The US described the tabled draft as “the best and only basis on which to reach a deal.”

This past Friday, an Iranian official indicated that the Islamic Republic may accept the final compromise worked out in Vienna to save the 2015 nuclear agreement.