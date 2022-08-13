Iran may accept the final compromise worked out in Vienna to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, AFP reported on Friday, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

The major powers are awaiting Tehran's response to a proposal submitted on July 26 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"The European Union's proposals are acceptable provided that they provide assurances to Iran on various points, related to sanctions and safeguards," as well as pending issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), IRNA said on Friday, quoting an unidentified Iranian diplomat.

Iran scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The most recent round of talks concluded on Monday, as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals.

Borrell suggested there was no more room for negotiation on the draft now on the table.

“What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text,” Borrell wrote on Twitter. “However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals.”

The US described the tabled draft as “the best and only basis on which to reach a deal.”

“For our part, our position is clear: we stand ready to quickly conclude a deal on the basis of the EU’s proposals,” the State Department said, indicating the deal's restoration was up to Iran, according to AP.

The European Union’s senior negotiator said earlier this week negotiations between Iran and the US on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are close to completion, though he also noted that Iran must still decide whether to set aside its demand that the nuclear deal can only be revived if a multiyear United Nations atomic agency probe into its nuclear program is closed.

The IAEA has found traces of enriched uranium at three undeclared Iranian sites. The agency's board of governors in June censured Iran for inadequately explaining the discovery.

Iran wants the IAEA to move on from the question of the undeclared sites.

Iranian sources last weekend insisted that the IAEA first "completely resolve" that "political" issue to clear the way for the nuclear deal to be restored.

