Iran on Monday submitted its response to the European Union's proposed text to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian source confirmed to an Al Jazeera correspondent.

A source confirmed to journalist Stephanie Liechtenstein that the EU had received Iran’s response.

Iran scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The most recent round of talks concluded last week, as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals.

Those talks took place following a proposal submitted on July 26 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The US described the tabled draft as “the best and only basis on which to reach a deal.”