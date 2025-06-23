Unprecedented strikes against Iranian regime targets

Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed Israel's strong response to missile barrages directed at Israel Monday morning, emphasizing that the Israeli Air Force is currently targeting regime sites in Tehran.

"The IDF is now striking with unprecedented force at regime and suppression entities deep in Tehran," Katz said. "I watched closely with the Chief of Staff at the command center the impressive performance of the Air Force. Soon, images will be released illustrating the depth of the damage."

"For every missile fired at the Israeli home front, the Iranian dictator will be severely punished, and the strikes will continue with full force. We will keep working to protect the home front and defeat the enemy until we achieve all our war objectives," he added.

Among the strategic locations struck was the entrance to Tehran’s Evin Prison, a notorious facility long associated with the incarceration of political prisoners, journalists, academics, and foreign nationals, numerous political detainees and dual nationals, many of whom have been used as bargaining tools in negotiations with the West.

Opposition outlet Iran International suggested the attack may have been intended to create a breach allowing detainees to escape. The prison is subject to international sanctions by both the US and the European Union, due to its role in systematic human rights violations.

As part of the effort to deepen air superiority over Iran's skies, the IDF attacked six Iranian regime airports in the West, East, and Central Iran overnight.

תיעוד: צה"ל תקף שישה שדות תעופה באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

The strikes damaged runways, underground shelters, a refueling aircraft, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime.

It was reported that the aircraft destroyed were intended for use against Israeli Air Force planes and to prevent their strikes within Iranian territory. The Air Force disrupted the takeoff capabilities from these airports and hindered Iran's ability to operate its air force from them.