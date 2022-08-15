An Iranian parliament committee said on Sunday that the talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal must result in the removal of US sanctions in a way that safeguards Iran's economic interests, Xinhua reported, citing Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Abolfazl Amoui, spokesman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks after a committee meeting held to evaluate the latest round of the nuclear talks in Vienna.

The sanctions must be removed in a way to benefit the Iranian people and enable the country's traders and businessmen to conduct transactions with other countries, he said, adding the Iranian government is duty-bound to present a report on sanctions removal to the legislative body for review.

The parliament will review the draft text being discussed in the Vienna talks, Amoui noted.

Iran scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The most recent round of talks concluded last week, as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals.

Those talks took place following a proposal submitted on July 26 by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The US described the tabled draft as “the best and only basis on which to reach a deal.”