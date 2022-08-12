Operation Breaking Dawn was a military operation launched by the Israel Defense Forces last week which achieved its objectives within 66 hours: the destruction of the military leadership of the Iranian-backed terrorist organization Islamic Jihad.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share accurate information about what is really happening in Israel, as well as much-needed Torah-based, spiritual perspective that shows how these events are clearly part of the framework of the as yet unfolding Divine process of Redemption.