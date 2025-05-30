השהה נגן

The journey from Passover to Shavuot goes by way of the bridge of the days of counting the Omer. This last week of counting the Omer is all about declaring God to be King, and emulating Him through our every action...in preparation for reliving the Giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, this upcoming Shavuot.

Join Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman for this week's pre-Shavuot episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, in great anticipation of the Sinai Revelation and a renewal of the covenant of Torah.

It's all about human preparation, Divine revelation, and world transformation! Blessings of Chag Sameach, a Joyous Festival of Shavuot, from Jerusalem Lights.