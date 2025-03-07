This week's Torah portion of Tetzaveh introduces us to the world of the kohanim, the priestly descendants of Aaron, and their garments of glory.

Nowhere else does the Torah give such elaborate detailed instructions, as it does for the making of these holy garments.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder G-d's eternal covenant with the kohanim which is literally part of their DNA. Our hosts discuss the deep significance of the Priestly garments…not just a decorative uniform, but an expression of Divine love.