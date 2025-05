השהה נגן

This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast breathes a heavy sigh and considers the massive desecration of G-d's name (chilul Hashem) as Israel is maligned while she continues to defend herself and fight for her very survival.

Foreseen by the prophets, this is a decisive factor in the advent of the Redemption.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the profound concept of the "Shemita" Sabbatical year, not an agricultural matter but a lesson in radical trust in G-d.