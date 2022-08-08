A British teenager was given a 43-month prison term for attacking a rabbi with a brick in May 2021.

Souraka Djabouri, 19, will serve out the term in a youth offenders institution after pleading guilty to brutally assaulting a rabbi in Chigwell, England, the UK Jewish News reported.

The teenager pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent, theft and aggravated criminal damage, admitting to hitting Rabbi Rafi Goodwin in the head with a brick. The attack happened after Rabbi Goodwin stopped while driving to avoid hitting a pedestrian who walked out from behind a parked van onto the road.

Djabouri shouted verbal abuse at the rabbi, including referring to him being Jewish. After the rabbi drove off, he noticed that Djabouri was following him and started to kick his car, causing damage to the mirror and door.

When Rabbi Goodwin exited his car to take pictures of Djabouri and another man that he thought was behind the damage, Djabouri attacked him with a brick and stole his phone.

The rabbi needed medical treatment for stitches and severe swelling to his face and his eye.

Djabouri and Abderrahman Brahimi, 26, were arrested by Essex Police and charged with a hate-related offences. Charges against Brahimi were later dropped by prosecutors.