Daniel Rubin, nearly 13, was killed Wednesday night in a traffic accident in Antwerp, Belgium, just two weeks before he and his twin, Netanel, were to celebrate their bar mitzvah.

Itzik Rubin, Daniel's father, is an Israeli expat. He and his wife waited five years for their twins.

The Rubin family lives in Hendon, London, and arrived in Antwerp on Wednesday to celebrate their aunt's engagement. They were returning from the engagement celebration when the accident struck as they traveled on the E40 highway towards France.

The vehicle, which carried six people, overturned, and Daniel was thrown out of it and killed. Medical teams arriving at the scene did not succeed in saving his life.

Just last week Daniel and his family visited Israel in honor of his upcoming bar mitzvah. The boy wanted to contribute to IDF soldiers, and the family donated combat equipment to the reservists of the Negev Brigade who are currently in Gaza for the fourth time. His father asked that the donation merit the soldiers so that they return home safely and in memory of Daniel OBM.

Daniel will be laid to rest in London on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Federal police reported that the vehicle's five other passengers were evacuated to the hospital with light injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident, and traffic investigators are examining the scene.