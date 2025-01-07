Leaders of the Jewish community in London are calling on the local police to keep a large pro-Palestinian demonstration planned for this coming Saturday, which will pass within 500 meters of the city's main synagogue, at a safe distance.

"Previous demonstrations have already severely damaged attendance at the synagogue," said Rabbi Lerrer, the rabbi of the Central Synagogue. "Events have been canceled and worshippers are afraid to come to prayers."

He said that his complaints to the police about antisemitic chants outside the synagogue were met with "shrugged shoulders."

The Chief Rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, described the situation as a "critical moment," in which the police are required to prove their commitment to protecting the Jewish community.

This followed Rabbi Mirvis’ criticism of the police’s failure to ensure the safety of London's Jews on their way to synagogues.

The demonstration, which will start from the BBC's offices in Portland Place, is part of a series of demonstrations that have already disrupted the life of the city's Jewish community and prevented many Jews from attending synagogue services.