Dozens demonstrated on Sunday outside the high-end Claridge's Hotel in London, which is owned by the Qatari royal family.

According to a document distributed at the protest by the "IRON Initiative" organization - which fights antisemitism and misinformation about Israel - Qatar has transferred more than $1.8 billion to Hamas over the years, and funds the organization with $30 million every month - money used to build terror tunnels, train terrorists, and stockpile weapons.

"Claridge's, like other luxury hotels in Europe and the U.S., is owned by Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (HBK), the former Emir of Qatar, and his cousin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani (HBJ), the former Prime Minister of Qatar," explained Rabbi Pini Dunner, president of IRON Initiative which led the protest, and Senior Rabbi of the Beverly Hills community in Los Angeles. "HBJ is a member of the terrible Al Thani family, the royal family of Qatar. These people want to destroy us. Qatar is Hamas."

"They own the Al Jazeera media network, which is nothing but a propaganda channel for Hamas and extreme Islam, broadcasting hour after hour, day after day," added Rabbi Dunner. "All they want is to create and spread chaos in the West."

During the protest, Rabbi Dunner revealed that a Jewish representative of the Al Thani family approached him in Beverly Hills in an attempt to stop previous protests: "There is a man named Mark Socker, a Jew who unfortunately works for the Al Thani family. He came to see me in Beverly Hills and asked us to stop protesting. I told him: 'Leave your job. How can you work for terrorists? We will not stop, we will not rest, and we will never give up our fight against antisemitism, against supporters of terrorism, and against those who fund Hamas. How is it possible that these people are allowed to own an iconic hotel like Claridge's in central London? It's all because of money!'"