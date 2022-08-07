Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday warned Israel against making a “miscalculation” towards Lebanon similar to the one he said it has made towards Gaza.

“We in Hezbollah are following up on what’s happening hour by hour and we’re in constant contact with our dear brothers in the leadership of the Islamic Jihad movement. We’re also in contact with our brothers in the leadership of the Hamas movement and the rest of the Palestinian factions,” Nasrallah said in a sermon, according to the Lebanese Naharnet news website.

“We believe that the resistance will have the upper hand in this battle,” he added, noting that “it is clear that the enemy always goes to wrong calculations.”

“We’ve heard intimidation statements by the enemy against the resistance in Palestine and the resistance in Lebanon. It is bombing in Gaza and addressing Lebanon at the same time, but it is making wrong calculations,” Nasrallah continued.

He warned that “the enemy is making wrong calculations when it is addressing Lebanon.”

“It is making wrong calculations if it thinks that it can intimidate or scare us. Do not make a miscalculation towards Lebanon. Anything that you do and anything that you say cannot at all affect our will, morale and decision,” Nasrallah threatened.

Nasrallah also ridiculed a recent statement by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who threatened to obliterate Beirut’s southern suburbs should Hezbollah attack the Karish gas platform.

“If he were the agriculture minister, we would have said that he has a mattock, but he is the finance minister,” Nasrallah said sarcastically.

“He threatened to wipe out the southern suburbs. You can say what you want and I will not respond to this threat. Days are between us and you know that today the resistance is stronger than ever,” he added.

The Hezbollah leader has upped his attacks against Israel recently, as Lebanon and Israel hold negotiations, mediated by the US, on the maritime border between them.

Several weeks ago, Nasrallah threatened Israel and said that not only the Karish gas rig is under threat but all of Israel's gas fields in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

"All the gas fields are under threat and not just Karish. There is no Israeli target, at sea or on land, that Hezbollah's precision missiles cannot reach," Nasrallah threatened in an interview with the Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadeen, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shiite terrorist organization.

"If Israel produces gas from the Karish rig in September and Lebanon does not get what it deserves, we are going to have problems."

Before that, Nasrallah warned that "the resistance is militarily prepared" to prevent Israel from continuing to produce gas from the Karish rig near the Lebanese border.