The IDF Spokesperson Unit published footage on Sunday from the elimination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah during Operation New Order.

Last September, the IDF eliminated Nasrallah together with Southern Front Commander Ali Karaki and other senior commanders in a series of airstrikes on the organization's underground headquarters in Beirut and other military infrastructure.

The IDF also published photos of IAF jets flying over Beirut during the funeral service that was held on Sunday in the city for Nasrallah.

credit: דובר צה"ל

