Walmart, the world’s largest retail corporation, has removed several T-shirts from its online store this week that glorified Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, leaders of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah, respectively, JNS reported.

One of the removed items was described as the “Yayha Sinwar We Will Win Or Die Shirt.”

The items were removed after the StopAntisemitism organization brought attention to them in a post on X.

“Walmart shoppers were horrified to find shirts glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar while online shopping,” the organization wrote.

“Walmart, are you aware you're selling apparel celebrating terrorism and violence against Jews? This is outrageous—remove them immediately,” it added.

JNS noted that, despite pulling at least four shirts promoting terror figures, Walmart continues to offer other politically charged items on its platform.

The retailer’s inventory includes books containing antisemitic narratives, such as those discussing the so-called “Zionist lobby.” These books claim that Israel’s establishment was achieved through “flagrant violations of international law” and the “denial of Palestinian rights.”

Other books available on Walmart’s website include “Becoming Pro-Palestinian” and “Soldiering Under Occupation.” The latter attempts to portray alleged “numbing processes” that affect the moral conduct of Israeli soldiers.

In 2022, Walmart removed a tallit which was depicted by a third-party seller on its website as an “Elegant Sunscreen Scarves Sun Block Shawl Scarf Beach Shawl Towel, after several posts called out attention to it.