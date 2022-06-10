The leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, Hassan Nasrallah, commented on Thursday evening on the dispute over the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon and said that "sending the Karish rig for gas drilling in the area of ​​the border is aggression against Lebanon."

Nasrallah threatened that "the resistance is militarily prepared" to prevent Israel from continuing to produce gas from the Karish rig near the Lebanese border.

He said that Israel should stop pumping gas from the reservoir immediately and stated, "All options are on the table, we are not afraid of war."

"The enemy must cease all activities in all parts of the field, and the company that owns the Greek ship must withdraw it immediately because it is an accomplice in the attack on Lebanon," declared Nasrallah.

"The Lebanese losses in the event of war are nothing compared to what they will be on the side of the Israeli entity, and if there is a war it will have existential consequences for Israel," the Hezbollah chief threatened.

His comments come a day after Israel clarified that the rig placed this week in Israel's economic waters will not draw gas from the disputed territory with Lebanon in the Mediterranean.

"We call on Lebanon to speed up negotiations on the maritime border," Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a joint statement. They stressed that Israel is prepared to protect the rig if necessary.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman responded to Nasrallah's remarks on Thursday, saying, "No one will dictate to us whether or not to extract gas from the economic waters of the State of Israel. Israel is a sovereign country and will continue to make decisions solely in accordance with its interests, without regard to threats from terrorists. I suggest to Nasrallah that he continue to hide in the bunker, his videos from there do not scare anyone."