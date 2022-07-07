A Twin-Cities agreement was signed Thursday between the Israeli coastal city of Bat Yam and the Manhattan borough of New York City. Bat-Yam is the only city in Israel, and the second in the world, to sign such an agreement with Manhattan.

Manhattan President Mark Levine noted at the ceremony, which was held in the presence of Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot and Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, that "we are very excited aboutour relationship with Bat Yam, which has become a leading city in Israel and has many achievements. We are interested in learning a lot from you on topics like Covid management and emergencies, urban renewal, innovation in education, and professional and proper urban management. We are equally happy that you can learn from us, through the collaborations that have been made, there are many benefits on a number of topics."

Mayor Brot, who worked on reaching the agreement for about two years, will return to Israel this week with another achievement of one and a half million shekels that will arrive in the coming months as an investment in the development of gardens and parks for the benefit of Bat Yam residents. The city intends to name one of the new parks after its new twin city.

Brt said at the ceremony that "this is a historic agreement for Bat Yam. We are very excited about the decision, which has a double importance: It is both a significant statement from one of the most important cities in the world that Bat Yam is now a leading city, and it is also an entire system of joint ventures with this important city that will contribute a lot to the education system in Bat Yam, to the fight against the coronavirus and to public health, in protecting the beaches, and in overcoming barriers to urban renewal."

Ambassador Gilad Erdan added: "As ambassador to the UN, I lead collaborations that connect countries to make the world a better place. And today you as the leaders of Bat Yam and Manhattan do so on a direct and urban level among your residents. I am sure that Bat Yam and its residents will benefit a lot from the collaboration with Manhattan, one of the capitals of the world. The agreement signed here today is an important and significant achievement for the city and I am proud to be a part of it."

In the first phase, the city is preparing to hold joint studies of students - initially via ZOOM and next year through mutual delegations. In Bat Yam, they plan to share with the students from Manhattan the unique programs taught in the city, such as studying Chinese in the first grade, studying chess in the third grade, studying the field of drones in schools, as well as cyber and high-tech studies in elementary schools.

After the ceremony, which took place in New York City, the president of the Manhattan Borough is expected to pay a reciprocal visit to Bat Yam towards the end of this year.