Teams working on Thursday at the site in Bat Yam, where an Iranian missile struck a residential building early Sunday, located the body of Maria Peshkorova, 30, who was killed in the attack.

The Zaka volunteers transferred the body to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification.

Maria was one of five family members from Odessa, Ukraine, who came to Israel in December 2022 to allow her seven-year-old daughter, Nastya Burik, to receive medical treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Nastya was killed alongside her mother, her grandmother, Lena Peshkorova, 60, and her two maternal nephews—nine-year-old Konstantin Totvich, a 3rd-grade student, and 13-year-old Ilya Peshkorov, a 7th-grade student. Both children were attending school in Bat Yam.