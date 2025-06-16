Two additional bodies were recovered overnight Monday from the site of the Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam, bringing the death toll to nine.

On Sunday evening, the Bat Yam municipality released the name of one of the victims: Efrat Saranga, 44, a resident of the city.

The names of the remaining victims have not yet been cleared for publication. However, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced that five of the victims, including three minors, were Ukrainian citizens.

The Home Front Command confirmed that the site sustained a direct hit from a missile weighing several hundred kilograms. The building was equipped with protected spaces on each floor as well as an underground shelter.

All those who were inside the protected areas were evacuated unharmed. The casualties were outside the protected spaces at the time of impact. Authorities estimate that the recovery and response efforts will take at least 24 more hours.

Magen David Adom reported that 180 people were treated at the scene, including 4 in critical condition, 7 moderately injured, and 88 with minor injuries.

The wounded were evacuated to Wolfson, Ichilov, Sheba-Tel Hashomer, Kaplan, Shamir-Assaf Harofeh, Beilinson, and Assuta Ashdod hospitals.