Top defense officials: Iranian attack against Israelis in Turkey could happen this weekend

Senior members of the defense establishment, including Mossad chief David Barnea, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar and senior members of the National Security Council and the Counter-Terrorism Bureau on Friday evening concluded a special assessment on the threat to Israelis in Turkey.

During the discussion, it was said that there were increased efforts by some Iranian squads to carry out an attack involving a murder or kidnapping in Istanbul in the near future, perhaps even as soon as this weekend.

"The failure so far of the Iranians and the pressure on the Iranians to carry out an attack is causing the squads to feel despair and growing danger," said the officials, according to Channel 13 News.

As of Friday evening, there are fewer Israelis in Istanbul and fewer targets. Currently, there are only about 2,000 Israelis in Istanbul, in contrast to about 5,000 during the week, and the downward trend continues.

During Friday’s discussion, concern was expressed that the Iranian squads would try to reach the rooms of Israelis in hotels in Istanbul, and as such, the directive of the Counter-Terrorism Bureau is for Israelis to lock themselves in their rooms and not accept offers to leave their rooms.

In addition, the directive for Israeli tourists is not to tag themselves and their whereabout on social media in order not to provide intelligence information to the Iranians.

"The warning is more practical than it has ever been. We must not be confused by the silence. The energy of the Iranians for revenge has not diminished, but on the contrary," a senior security official said, according to Channel 13 News.

A top defense official told Ynet on Friday evening, "We are in a rolling incident in Istanbul. The order for the attack has gone out, and Turkish and Iranian squads are turning around and looking for Israelis at all costs."

He added, "Not everything can be thwarted. I call on the Israelis to return to Israel."

