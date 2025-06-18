Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Israel on Tuesday, asserting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government represents the most significant threat to Middle East security.

Erdogan conveyed this condemnation during a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Following the discussion, a statement from the Turkish leader's office highlighted Erdogan's ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"President Erdogan said that Turkey has been conducting intensive diplomatic contacts since the Israeli attack on Iran and will continue its efforts to end the spiral of violence that these attacks started," the statement read.

Erdogan directly implicated Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating, "He noted that Netanyahu has again shown that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region."

The Turkish President further claimed that the Israeli attack on Iran had diverted attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis and what he termed "genocide in Gaza."

Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. The two countries had been on track to restore strained ties before Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

In March, Erdogan blasted Israel and described it as a "terror state" after it launched surprise strikes on terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

"The Zionist regime has once again shown that it is a terror state that feeds on the blood, lives and tears of the innocent with its brutal attacks on Gaza last night," he said at the time.